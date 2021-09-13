Norway-Thai trash collection initiative goes online this year

In connection with World Clean Up day initiative in September, the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce and the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok normally join hands with Starboard SUP Thailand, and Trash Hero Bangkok to collect trash.

Due to the COVID-19 situation in Thailand however, it is not possible to gather together for this year’s cleanup so the partners are taking the initiative online this year, the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce writes.

That does not mean everyone can’t still make a positive difference to the environment and below are how you can still participate in this years Would Clean Up:

1. The partners would like to invite you to collect trash in your local area.

2. Take a photo of the trash, pin the location and estimate the weight of the trash you have collected.

3. Post a picture of your cleanup together on World Cleanup Day 18 September 2021 using the hashtags #WorldCleanupDay2021 #trashherobkk

Find more information about great initiatives from Starboard here