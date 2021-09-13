Norwegian freighter rescued 35 fishermen from burning vessel in the Indian ocean

The general cargo ship PELICANA sailing under the flag of Norway was quick to respond when it was alerted that the Indonesian fishing vessel or so-called Purse seiner SETIA ABADI 2 had caught fire on 8 September.

The Indonesian fishing vessel carrying 39 crew members caught fire sailing the Indian Ocean approximately 400 nm off Sumatra in Indonesia. Luckily Norwegian PELICANA was close by and immediately interrupted the voyage and responded to the distress alert.

35 fishermen were reportedly rescued from the burning Indonesian fishing vessel while 4 crew members, unfortunately, went missing. The 35 rescued crew members were taken by PELICANA and transferred to shore.

Following the rescue action, PELICANA resumed her voyage from Panjang southern Sumatra to Suez.

Source: Maritime Bulletin