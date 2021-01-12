TNCC’s Seafood under the Stars 2021 event postponed



Thai Norwegian Chamber of Commerce has announced a postponement of the event “Seafood under the Stars 2021” as followed:

“Due to the concerns over the spread of COVID-19 virus outbreak and in accordance with Thai government recommendations, we have decided to postpone the upcoming event “Seafood under the Stars 2021” scheduled for 21 January to a new date to be announced. We are monitoring the situation closely. We will advise of the new event schedule as soon as we can. Please stay tuned for any further updates.”

