Norway to promote tourism and seafood exports to China

Norwegian Consulate General in Shanghai, Lise Nordgaard, had an interview with CGTN and its reporter, Wu Bin, about Norway’s expectation in strengthening China-Norway bilateral relations.

The Consul General highlighted that she believes the number of Chinese tourists coming to Norway will rise again in 2023 after the end of the Zero Covid-19 policy.

“Now is the perfect time to show our Chinese friends, the public, and business people what Norway is all about, so we are ready now to welcome Chinese tourists by showing them what we can do in the summer and what we can do in the winter time,” Nordgaard said.

Besides tourism, Norway has also seen a significant growth in and will implement the seafood exports to China.

In addition, there are many Norwegian companies related to green energy and technologies which are looking forward to entering the Chinese market as well.

Nordgaard added that “China is the most important trading partner for Norway in Asia,” so there are definitely more opportunities for the two countries to cooperate together.

Source: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-02-11/Norway-expects-tourism-and-seafood-exports-to-China-to-grow-this-year-1hl6VSQQRgI/index.html