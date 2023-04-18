Norway’s seafood exports growing due to renewed consumption by China

The Norwegian Seafood Council reported on Monday that Norway exported 35,022 tons of seafood worth NOK2.2 billion (US$211 million) to China in the first quarter.

The export value achieved a growth of 18 percent, making China the sixth-largest market for Norwegian seafood.

“The vitality and energy in the retail and food service, provides a strong outlook for Norwegian seafood moving forward. It will also further strengthening our long-term commitment to the exciting Chinese growth market,” said Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council, during a visit in Shanghai.

Overall, Norway exported seafood worth NOK41.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023. This is an increase of 22 percent, compared with the same period last year.

The council made its debut at the 5th China International Import Expo last year. The scale of its presence is expected to be larger this year.

Source: shine.cn