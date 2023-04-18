Nokia to assist Indonesian Telin’s subsea network upgrade

Finnish Nokia announced Monday, April 17, that Nokia and PT. Lintas Teknologi Indonesia have successfully conducted a trial of Nokia’s next-generation PSE-V super coherent optic solution. When deployed, Nokia’s PSE-V solution will help Indonesian Telin increase capacity by around 31% while lowering the total cost of ownership.

The trial exceeded the quality benchmark set by Telin. Nokia and Telin recorded a capacity of 500 Gb/s per channel compared to 400 Gb/s per channel of the existing equipment.

The trial was conducted last year over a 3,551 km subsea cable between Jurong in Singapore to Manado in Indonesia.

“Our innovative solution is helping service providers improve efficiency and considerably increase capacity. We are thrilled that our solution surpassed the quality standards set by Telin before the trial. We look forward to continue supporting Telin as it addresses the growing demand for capacity and improves network performance while keeping costs under control,” said Ozgur Erzincan, President Director at Nokia Indonesia.

Telin is the international arm of Telkom Indonesia. It’s the largest Indonesian network provider, delivering the broadest global coverage of 27 submarine cables.

