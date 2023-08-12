China is officially the largest Asian market for Norwegian salmon

The Chinese market has surpassed Japan and South Korea and become the largest export market for Norwegian fresh chilled salmon in Asia. This is according to an official at the 2023 Salmon Production and Sales Fair held in Xining on Thursday, August 10.

In the first half of 2023, the total export volume of Norwegian salmon to China reached around 24,000 tons. This is a year-on-year increase of 65%, with an export value of 3.4 billion Norwegian kroner.

The overall export of Norwegian seafood to the Chinese market amounted to nearly 70,000 tons, with an export value of 4.3 billion Norwegian kroner. In terms of export volume, China ranks fourth among all Norwegian seafood export markets.

“China is an important market for Norwegian seafood exports,” said Tong Anrui, director of the Norwegian Seafood Council in China and Hong Kong.

“The gradual recovery of the Chinese market, along with more sales channels for salmon, provides opportunities for Norwegian salmon sales,” Tong said.

Norwegian salmon is the most beloved Norwegian seafood product among Chinese consumers. Data from June showed, that the Norwegian salmon sales to China had almost doubled compared to the same period in 2022.

Source: ecns.cn