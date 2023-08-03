Norwegian seafood exports totaled in 12.4 billion NOK in July

Norway exported seafood worth NOK 12.4 billion in July. An increase of NOK 928 million, corresponding to 8%, compared to last year.

“The increase in value in July is primarily due to a weak Norwegian krone,” says Christian Chramer, Managing Director of the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Still, the seafood exports for the first seven months of this year have increased by NOK 13 billion. That is an increase of 16%, which makes it reach a total value of NOK 94.4 billion.

“There has been a price increase for products such as fresh salmon fillets, cod clipfish and frozen whole mackerel. This contributes to a very positive July. At the same time, we exported somewhat less cod, saithe and herring compared to last year”, Chramer adds.

China had the most significant increase in value in July, with a surge in export value of NOK 230 million. That is a rise of 90% compared to the same month last year. The export volume to China ended at 3,253 tons, which is 59% higher than 2022.

“There has never been such a strong July for the export of salmon to China,” says Andreas Thorud, the Seafood Council’s representative in China.

“We must bear in mind that July 2022 was still characterized by Covid-19. July is traditionally the high season for demand for salmon in the Chinese market,” Thorud added.

The surge in demand for Norwegian salmon in China is due to grocery stores and e-commerce are emerging as important sales channels.

“We also see an exciting tendency for more and more Norwegian salmon to be found in grocery stores even outside the big cities”, Thorud explains.

Source: Norwegian Seafood Council