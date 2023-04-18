Grundfos to aid Philippines in solar solutions for agriculture

The Danish company Grundfos Holding A/S, has announced plans to enhance its presence in the Philippines. The Company plans to introduce solar-powered solutions to assist the agricultural sector.

According to a report, Rick Holland, the head of Grundfos Asia Pacific Water Utility Business, believes that solar energy has the potential to tackle the agricultural challenges the Philippines are facing.

Holland stated that there has been a considerable increase in demand for solar energy applications in the agriculture industry. This includes solar-powered pumping systems, greenhouse heating, remote electricity supply, and solar-powered cooling systems.

He added that the agriculture industry requires reliable, affordable, and sustainable solutions to meet the growing demand.

Grundfos stated that using climate-smart farming technologies can encourage the efficient use of resources.

The Philippines aims to increase its use of renewable energy to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040. For now, coal power plants is the main source of the countries electricity mix (57.5%), while renewable energy only make up 23.4%.

Grundfos provides liquid pumps to several industries, including agriculture, biofuel, water utilities, and wastewater.

Source: fareasternagriculture.com