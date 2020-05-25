Chinese state owned company bought 12.67 percent of Norwegian airline’s share



Norwegian has secured government loan guarantees of NOK 3 billion. ธhe company confirmed that the restructuring plan has been completed and that the state loan guarantee totaling NOK 3 billion has been approved, in an official statement published on 20 May 2020.

Leasing company Aercap Holdings in Ireland now becomes the largest owner in Norwegian. At the same time, the Chinese state own company BOC Aviation Limited will weigh 12.67 per cent of the shares in the company, according to The Nordic Page.

The company is through a large number of companies owned by the Chinese government, NRK reports.

BOC Aviation is a company controlled by Sky Splendor Limited, which is again controlled by Bank of China Group Investment Limited, dominated by Bank of China Limited, which is dominated by Central Huijin Investment Ltd, which is dominated by China Investment Corporation, which is owned by the People’s Republic of China, Norwegian Airlines elaborates in the stock exchange announcement.

Norwegian Airlines said in their report that they have laid a “good foundation for the future” The current state is at a relief and that the coming months situation will be still demanding.