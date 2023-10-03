Norwegian Shipshave wins SNIC award in Singapore

Shipshave has won the SNIC Innovation Awards for its in-transit hull cleaning solution. A solution that removes biofouling to boost fuel efficiency and decarbonization.

The prize was presented at the Singapore Norway Innovation Conference (SNIC) 2023, under the theme “Innovate to Zero.”

The award is hosted annually in Singapore by the Norwegian Business Association Singapore (NBAS).

Shipshave won the award for its semi-autonomous hull-cleaning robot, that according to the jury, presented “the most innovative commercial-ready and implementable solutions proven to impact the maritime industry.”

A fuel consumption assessment conducted by DNV found that Shipshave’s technology can deliver fuel savings of around 10% when used regularly.

“We are extremely honored and delighted to have secured this award. It represents a strong endorsement of our unique low-cost solution to reduce biofouling,” said Shipshave’s CEO, Aage Hoejmark.

“This is a well-deserved recognition of the work done by our team together with our partners,” he added.

