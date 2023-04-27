DNV joins Singapore methanol bunkering initiative

Norwegian DNV has joined a working group on methanol bunkering managed by the Standards Development Organization at the Singapore Chemical Industry Council (SCIC-SDO). The multi-stakeholder working group will develop a Technical Reference for methanol bunkering.

“Initiatives like the Working Group established by SCIC-SDO, are essential as the energy transition accelerates. The maritime industry is moving towards a multi-fuel future,” said Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, regional manager South East Asia, Pacific & India at DNV Maritime.

DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight platform, which tracks orders and bunkering locations for alternative fuels, logged orders for 35 methanol-fueled vessels in 2022.

“Interest in methanol is growing rapidly. The fuel is gaining ground on the most widely adopted alternative option,” said Lukasz Luwanski, regional business development director at DNV Maritime.

DNV notes that it was the first to release a note covering all aspects of using low flashpoint fuels. It has regularly built on these recommendations, including the Alternative Fuels for Containerships document, which was recently updated with a new chapter covering methanol.

Source: marinelog.com