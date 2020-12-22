New EU Ambassador H.E. Mr. Luc Véron and spouse arrived in the Philippines



On 16 December 2020 the European Union Ambassador-designate H.E. Mr. Luc Véron arrived in the Philippines together with his spouse, Madame Nicole Weismann. They went into quarantine at the EU Ambassador’s residence.

Mr. Véron comes with over 30 years of diplomatic experience in the EU. He is looking forward to presenting his credentials to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and to working with Philippine authorities to enhance the bilateral relationship.

Mr. Véron expresses his gratitude to the Department of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Bureau of Immigration, Republic of the Philippines for their kind and efficient assistance on his family’s arrival to the country.