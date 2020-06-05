Norwegian Film Institute awards two SEA film-projects

The Norwegian Film Institute has awarded six international film productions with a monetary award, amongst which two of the projects are Southeast Asian; one from Vietnam and one from Myanmar.

The awarded productions were chosen from 45 applications to the Sørfond Fund, according to Screen Daily, a site for news in the film-industry. The Norwegian Sørfond Fund aims to support and promote film production in developing countries, where production of films are limited for either economic- or political reasons.

The Vietnamese winner is the debut feature film ‘Cu Li Never Cries’. The film is directed by Pham Ngoc Lan and won 500,000 NOK ($51.200).

The winner from Myanmar is the feature film ‘The Women’, directed by The Maw Naing. The film won 550,000 NOK ($56.300).

The four other winners come from Lebanon (Costa Brava, Lebanon), Turkey (New Dawn Fades), Nicaragua (Daughter of Rage) and Tunisia (Motherhood).

Source: Screen Daily