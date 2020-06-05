Danish footballer Bendtner changes to Chinese club

The controversial Danish football player Nicklas Bendtner has accepted an offer from a Chinese football club.

“I have said ‘yes’ to an offer in China,” says Nicklas Bendtner in an episode of ‘Bendtner og Philine’, a docu-series about the footballer and his girlfriend.

The name of the club goes unmentioned but Bendtner emphasizes that his contract with the unknown Chinese club is only for one year.

“I don’t know how things work in China, so it’s going to be a challenge. But I’m really excited,” says the footballer.

But Bendtner’s Chinese football-dream was put on stand-by when the coronavirus hit the world.

“Everything was ready. Everything that needed to be signed was ready. I was ready. Then the day after, the coronavirus made everything shut down,” says Nicklas Bendtner in the episode of ‘Bendtner og Philine’.

“I was pretty bummed, because it was something that I really wanted to do. And it was something that Philine wanted to do. It also made sense regarding my son. So, I’m really annoyed that my club-shift has been postponed,” adds the footballer.

Source: BT