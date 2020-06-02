Children in the Philippines receive help from a Swedish school

The children of Futuraskolan International, which is a Network of several international in the county of Stockholm, are determined to help the poor and vulnerable impacted by the novel coronavirus. One of their efforts is to help provide meals for school children in the Philippines, while also providing social comfort.

“We want our children to feel they can make a difference, so they will act,” says Ferdie Sevilla, Principal of Futuraskolan International Gåshaga.

The Swedish children socialize through Skype with their Filipino counterparts from five schools in the Philippines. But the Swedish students have also ensured that 80% of the “poorest of the poor” children in the Filipino schools, who have been affected by the coronavirus, have the opportunity to get meals at school.

The children are planning to help Filipino families cultivate crops at home, reports the Swedish daily The Local Sweden.

“Our students and staff have done some deeply inspiring things to respond to the coronavirus situation with purpose and help communities through this time,” says Tom Callahan, CEO of Futuraskolan.

Source: The Local Sweden