Norwegian companies shares knowledge on green movement in Vietnam

The Norwegian companies including Equinor, Norsk Solar, Scatec, Empower, TerraMarine, Tomra, Jotun, Vard, Yara, Emarasia, and Visco came together at the 2022 Green Economy Forum & Exhibition (GEFE 2022) to share their expertises in green technologies and solutions to implement sustainable economy in Vietnam on 28 November 2022.

“Together with 11 Norwegian companies in the Pavilion, the Norwegian Embassy and Innovation Norway in Hanoi want to show our readiness and interest to support the Government of Vietnam in its green growth efforts as well as implementation of the net-zero target by 2050 that Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính announced at COP26 Glasgow in 2021 and confirmed in the updated National Determined Contributions (NDCs) submitted at COP27 in Cairo,” said Norwegian Deputy Head of Mission Mette Møglestue.

According to VOV.VN, representatives from the companies shared their perspectives on how they see that Vietnam has more room for improvement in the field.

Plus, they emphasized that Norway and Norwegian business communities are willing to support and collaborate with the country on the green movement forward.

