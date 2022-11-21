H&M to release its “Innovation Metaverse Design Story” collection

The Swedish fashion retailer, H&M, is to release its “Innovation Metaverse Design Story” collection in selected stores and online from 8 December 2022.

“The increasingly virtual dimension of fashion creates exciting future opportunities for H&M, allowing us to create vibrant, bold and daring virtual counterparts to our physical collections.

In addition to the endless creative possibilities, it also allows us to propose a more sustainable and inclusive fashion vision that can be accessed by anyone, anywhere in the world,” said Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M.

The collection includes three different dimensions which are the ready-to-wear collection (physical), the innovations, and the digital collection.

The ready-to-wear collection comprises both womenswear and menswear in an “internet -breaking color palette” and “futuristic” jewelry. All were designed by Ibrahim Kamara, creative advisor to H&M for this project.

While the innovations focus more on sustainable designs as several pieces were entirely made by recycled polyester fibers.

“Innovative materials including REPREVE® Our Ocean™, recycled polyester made from ocean-bound plastic bottles, comprise a faux-fur coat and jacket,” writes a press release.

Last, H&M’s digital collection was designed in partnership with the Institute of Digital Fashion and will be accessible via the H&M app.

Plus, customers can explore H&M’s virtual space that will be available from 1 December 2022 to gain the complete experiences where the physical and digital worlds are brought together.

Source: https://about.hm.com/news/general-news-2022/high-fashion-meets-virtual-fantasy-in-h-m-s-latest-innovation-st.html