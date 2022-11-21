General news / Sweden

H&M to release its “Innovation Metaverse Design Story” collection

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Swedish fashion retailer, H&M, is to release its “Innovation Metaverse Design Story” collection in selected stores and online from 8 December 2022.

“The increasingly virtual dimension of fashion creates exciting future opportunities for H&M, allowing us to create vibrant, bold and daring virtual counterparts to our physical collections.
In addition to the endless creative possibilities, it also allows us to propose a more sustainable and inclusive fashion vision that can be accessed by anyone, anywhere in the world,” said Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M.

The collection includes three different dimensions which are the ready-to-wear collection (physical), the innovations, and the digital collection.

The ready-to-wear collection comprises both womenswear and menswear in an “internet -breaking color palette” and “futuristic” jewelry. All were designed by Ibrahim Kamara, creative advisor to H&M for this project.

While the innovations focus more on sustainable designs as several pieces were entirely made by recycled polyester fibers.

“Innovative materials including REPREVE® Our Ocean™, recycled polyester made from ocean-bound plastic bottles, comprise a faux-fur coat and jacket,” writes a press release.

Last, H&M’s digital collection was designed in partnership with the Institute of Digital Fashion and will be accessible via the H&M app.

Plus, customers can explore H&M’s virtual space that will be available from 1 December 2022 to gain the complete experiences where the physical and digital worlds are brought together.

Source: https://about.hm.com/news/general-news-2022/high-fashion-meets-virtual-fantasy-in-h-m-s-latest-innovation-st.html

Related posts:

Sweden expresses great concern for Cambodia’s democracy Finnish influencers in Myanmar fashion industry on a new TV series Danish BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN is one of the most trendy fashion brands selected by Siam Discovery Danish Spectre new factory in Vietnam starts operating

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *