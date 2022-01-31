Norwegian man arrested for screaming and destroying property in Pattaya

A Norwegian man was recently arrested in Pattaya after he reportedly went on a rampage screaming and destroying property along roadside shops and stalls, Pattaya Mail reports.

Police were alerted about the unidentified Norwegian man by another foreign man after the Norwegian had slammed the hood of his car. The Norwegian man was shirtless and blocking traffic on a road behind Wat Chaimongkol Temple Jan.

The first police officer who showed up at the scene had to call for backup and it took a total of five police officers to detain the angry Norwegian man. Before he was arrested he continued his tour across South Road, past Tukcom, and to the Friendship Supermarket where police finally calmed him down enough to be handcuffed and taken to Pattaya Police station.

Pattaya Mail writes that a woman later reported to the police station that the Norwegian man had earlier tried to strangle her.