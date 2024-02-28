Finland / General news / Thailand

Finnish man rescued from self harm in Pattaya

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

Pattaya City Police found a distressed 29-year old finn in a blood covered room in the Bua Khao Sub-district, Pattaya, at 3 am on 27 February 2024.

The Police Station received a call from neighbors, complaining about noises from the room in which the Finn was staying. The police immediately went to the apartment where the security personnel had to let them into the apartment.

They got the Finn under control within 10 minutes. It is mentioned in Thai media that the man had self-inflicted injuries on his face and right shoulder. The room was covered in bloodstains, and the mirrors in the bedroom and bathroom had been broken.

The Finnish man was described by the police as intoxicated, and was transferred to a hospital for treatment.

Source: Topic Recent Thailand

Related posts:

Swede reportedly attacked and threatened for no reason while enjoying a beer on Pattaya Beach Norwegian man arrested for screaming and destroying property in Pattaya Swedish man dies from fall at Pattaya hotel Thai-Finn survives fall in Pattaya

About Lærke Kobberup

Lærke Kobberup i a Journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Lærke Kobberup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *