Finnish man rescued from self harm in Pattaya

Pattaya City Police found a distressed 29-year old finn in a blood covered room in the Bua Khao Sub-district, Pattaya, at 3 am on 27 February 2024.

The Police Station received a call from neighbors, complaining about noises from the room in which the Finn was staying. The police immediately went to the apartment where the security personnel had to let them into the apartment.

They got the Finn under control within 10 minutes. It is mentioned in Thai media that the man had self-inflicted injuries on his face and right shoulder. The room was covered in bloodstains, and the mirrors in the bedroom and bathroom had been broken.

The Finnish man was described by the police as intoxicated, and was transferred to a hospital for treatment.

Source: Topic Recent Thailand