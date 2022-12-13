General news / Norway / Thailand

Overstayed Norwegian arrested on Koh Samui

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by Khaosod.

Thailand’s immigration officers arrested a 43-year-old Norwegian, Jan Banan Thalmann, on 10 December 2022 for overstaying his visa for fifteen days on Koh Samui, Surat Thani Province,

According to The Phuket Express, Thalmann’s reasons for overstaying were not clear.

In the first week of December 2022, a Polish and a British man were as well arrested for the similar suspects, reported The Thaiger.

Previously, there were several closed-cases involving overstayed internationals after Deputy Police Chief and former Chief of Immigration Pol. Gen. Surachate emphasized the importance of solving the issues last month.

Source: https://thethaiger.com/hot-news/crime/norwegian-overstayer-arrested-on-koh-samui

