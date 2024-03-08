Norwegian arrested for driving a guest in her car

A Norwegian woman was arrested for on Ko Pha Ngan, Surat Thani Province for driving a guest in her private car. Under Thai law it is illegal for foreigners to work as taxi drivers.

The Norwegian woman, identified as Ms. Unni aged 56, was apprehended on 7 March 2024 by the Surat Thani Province police and brought to Ko Pha Ngan Police Station.

The Thai law also prohibits foreigners to occupy jobs driving mechanically propelled or non-mechanically propelled vehicles, excluding international aircraft piloting.

The day before the arrest of the Norwegian, another woman from Kazakhstan was arrested for the same crime in Phuket.

