A Norwegian woman was arrested for on Ko Pha Ngan, Surat Thani Province for driving a guest in her private car. Under Thai law it is illegal for foreigners to work as taxi drivers.
The Norwegian woman, identified as Ms. Unni aged 56, was apprehended on 7 March 2024 by the Surat Thani Province police and brought to Ko Pha Ngan Police Station.
The Thai law also prohibits foreigners to occupy jobs driving mechanically propelled or non-mechanically propelled vehicles, excluding international aircraft piloting.
The day before the arrest of the Norwegian, another woman from Kazakhstan was arrested for the same crime in Phuket.
Source: Khaosod English
PS. Read the comments!
3 Comments on “Norwegian arrested for driving a guest in her car”
Dear Unni and Kai,
We have our information only from the source which is the English language Thai media KhaoSod English. It seem the “clean up” act ordered by the Prime Minister is backfiring. Hopefully, the police will be more diligent before they announce their big catches as this will probably not be the last case where the foreigners are really not the big criminals they have been told to go out and catch.
Good to hear that the judge seemed to have common sense. But it should in my opinion have been stopped already by the public prosecutor.
To Lærke Kobberup,
This article is full of mistakes. I did not drive taxi, I just dropped off a business contact and her friend to the pier in my own car while discussing a possible investment in our business. That is why I took them myself as we had business to discuss and they needed to reach the ferry and had some more questions for me. I do have a valid work permit and business visa. The court in Koh Samui gave me 50% of the minimum fine, just 2500 bhat, just for driving passengers in my own car that has the sticker from my own business that employ 8 thai people. Please also see the details in message from Kai Engen.
This article really need some clarifications and corrections. First I think there is not good ethical practice to publish a name of an accused as long as there are only an accusation and no confirmed judgement from a court. What does Thai defamation laws say about this?
Secondly Unni has had a valid workpermit for several years, working as director of her Thai company creating many jobs for thai people in Koh Phangan, and has no time or interest in working as a taxi driver. In this case she just gave a lift to a potential investor visiting her resort, in her own privately registered car. So the charge is only that she had passengers in her own car. And today she appeared in court resulting in the judge giving her only half of the minimum fine for this kind of offence, only 2500 baht sending a strong message that this was a very minor offence! And maybe raises the question if this was maybe a over reaction, or should not have been considered a crime at all, and at least should not be prejudged and accused in a media campaign of being a bad foreigner!