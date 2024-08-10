Norwegian navy joins UK navy in deployment to South China Sea

Norway will join the UK’s Carrier Strike Group for a major deployment to the Indo-Pacific region in 2025. The announcement was made by the UK’s Defence Secretary, John Healey, following discussions with Norway’s Defence Secretary, Bjørn Arild Gram, in London on August 6, 2024.

The UK’s Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS Prince of Wales, is set to embark on this mission, teaming up with Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and other key regional partners. According to the official website of the UK government, www.gov.uk, the collaboration highlights the strong relationship between the UK and Norway and their shared commitment to ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Norway, as a NATO ally, will contribute two ships to the group, including a frigate, emphasizing the interconnectedness of Europe and the Indo-Pacific in global security.

The Norwegian Defence Secretary, Bjørn Arild Gram, is quoted by the UK website:

“The UK is Norway’s closest and most important European Ally. We have a long-standing and very close defence relationship. With this joint deployment we are developing this cooperation even further. The Indo-Pacific is an area of growing importance for global security and stability, also for Europe,” Bjørn Arild Gram said.

“During this deployment we will be able to operate with NATO and other important partners in this part of the world. Finally, during this deployment our Armed Forces will develop skills and proficiency from taking part in allied carrier operations. This is critically important for our national defence,” he says.

The UK government website explains about the force to be deployed:

“The Carrier Strike Group deployment in 2025 highlights the strength of the UK’s determination to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific. This has been bolstered by the Royal Navy’s persistent presence in the region through HMS Spey and HMS Tamar.”

“The deployment will last for around seven months and bring a range of military, security and prosperity benefits for the UK and participating nations. It will reinforce the UK’s commitment to global security, anchored on the NATO Alliance, but also build partnerships with those who share our world view around the globe.”

“A Carrier Strike Group is a versatile and lethal resource that few countries possess. Always led by an aircraft carrier embarked with F-35B Lightning jets, the rest of the UK formation can be made up of submarines, warships and support vessels, including from other allied navies.”

“The Carrier Strike Group offers cutting-edge air, surface and underwater defence, but it is also a focal point for delivering wider strategic objectives.”

Source: gov.uk/government/news/norway-to-join-uk-navy-deployment-to-indo-pacific-next-year