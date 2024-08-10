Spicy Korean noodles back in Denmark

Three types of spicy Korean noodles previously banned from Denmark for being dangerously spicy has been allowed back on the shelves. The return was celebrated by Samyang Roundsquare, formerly known as Samyang Foods Group in South Korea, with a consumer event called the “Buldak Spicy Ferry Party” in the harbour of Copenhgane.

The lifting of the ban concerned two products, Nuclear Buldak Ramen 2x and Buldak Bokkeum Tangmyeon.

Samyang hosted a party on the boat, inviting 120 influencers and consumers for a three-hour cruise. It also opened a buffet on board, offering unique dishes such as Buldak ice cream and Buldak omelets alongside the ramen.

Additionally, it set up a Buldak bar serving spicy cocktails and provided a DJ booth and dance floor for guests to enjoy the party atmosphere.

Source: The Korean Economic Daily