Flamingokvintettens keyboard player is missing in Thailand

Swedish newspapers report that Fredrik Strelvik is among several people missing in Thailand. Fredrik Strelvik and his wife Marie were in Thailand to celebrate her 50th birthday.

The couple traveled to Phi Phi Island on December 13. According to the plan, Fredrik and Marie were to return to Sweden on January 1.

“The hope is of course, that they are still there. But the hope is shrinking every day,” says Bjarne Lundqvist from Flamingokvintetten to Göteborgs-Posten.

Flamingokvintetten begins a tour in Norrland on Wednesday. Thorleif’s old keyboardist Johan Bergfalk will substitute for Fredrik until further notice.

Source: nrk.no