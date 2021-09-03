Norwegian Seafood Council and partners launched ‘Taste From Norway, to Your Home’ campaign in Thailand

The Norwegian Seafood Council has teamed up with Central Food Retail and Thammachart Seafood and launched the ‘Taste From Norway, to Your Home’ campaign to promote Norwegian seafood products and Seafood from Norway origin mark, Post Up news reports.

As the ongoing lockdown has seen a shift in consumer trends towards more home-cooked and ready-to-eat meals, these trends are prominent in Thailand. According to Asbjørn Warvik Rørtveit, Southeast Asia Regional Director, Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC), 2021 is a new record year for Norwegian Salmon in Thailand.

“Despite the lockdown, we experience an increase in domestic demand and consumption. By July, a total of 10,000 tons of Norwegian Salmon had been imported to Thailand from Norway, where 93 percent were fresh. This is an increase of 43 percent in volume and 32 percent in value compared to the same period in 2020. Compared to 2019, before the market was affected by COVID-19, the volume for Salmon has increased by 26 percent. For Norwegian Saba or Mackerel, we have seen a very positive development over the past 6 years, now moving into the premium catch season in Norway, we expect the volume to increase late this year,” he said.

About the campaign, Emmanuel Couronne, Chief Merchandising Officer, Central Food Retail Co., Ltd., said, “For Central Food Retail, the most important thing for us is the safety and wellbeing of our customers, employees, and the community. With the ongoing lockdown in Thailand, we prioritize safe, faster, and convenient shopping experiences for our customers from offline to online, and online to offline. We have witnessed growing trends of customers shopping in bigger basket sizes and spending less time at our physical store while ordering more products from the cooking category and fresh foods online, increasing sales for Norwegian seafood. By partnering with the Norwegian Seafood Council to promote Norwegian seafood products and Seafood From Norway origin mark through a very strong campaign nationwide, we can build on the demand for fresh foods and ready-to-eat products and demonstrate our commitment as Thailand’s no. 1 food retailer in providing high-quality food products for our customers, made available in-store, online, and via our quick-commerce partner, GrabMart.”

The ‘Taste From Norway, to Your Home’ campaign is running from 11 August to 10 September, throughout Central Food Hall and Tops Supermarket’s outlets nationwide, Tops Online website and application, and quick-commerce service, GrabMart, promoted through in-store, TVC, online, and PR activities.

Customers who purchase Norwegian seafood worth a minimum of Baht 399/receipt will get a free tea towel (worth Baht 99) and for a minimum of Baht 600/receipt, a free cooler bag (worth Baht 250).

