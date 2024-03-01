Svalbard vault receive seeds from Indonesia

Indonesia deposited seeds to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault. This is the first time Indonesia has contributed, and they join in on a year where the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway received a record amount of seeds from countries supplying for the first time.

The vault in Svalbard is constructed to ensure biodiversity and keep the option to reintroduce plants if they get affected by pollution or war.

This Tuesday, 27 February 2024, the vault received seeds from 23 seed banks.

“With the largest deposit, 111 seed banks in 77 countries have a backup of their plants in Svalbard,” says Norway’s ministry of agriculture and food.

Besides Indonesia, other new seed banks participating came from Cameroon, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Madagascar, Nigeria, Zambia, Bosnia and Herzegovina according to Crop Trust Executive Director Stefan Schmitz.

