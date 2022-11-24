Community news / Singapore / Sweden

Norwegian Seamen’s Church’s Christmas bazar includes a brass band and an Ambassador

All the Norwegian Seamen’s Church Singapore wants for Christmas is you (at its Christmas bazar) Image: Sjømannskirken i Singapore

The Norwegian Seamen’s Church Singapore has invited everyone to this year’s Christmas Bazar taking place 26 and 27 November.

The church guarantees a delightful pre-Christmas experience for both children and adults where Norwegian Ambassador, Eivind S. Homme will attend the official opening at 12:00.

The program further includes a Christmas workshop, movies for children, a brass band, a choir singing Christmas carols and much more.

