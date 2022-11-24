Norwegian Seamen’s Church’s Christmas bazar includes a brass band and an Ambassador

The Norwegian Seamen’s Church Singapore has invited everyone to this year’s Christmas Bazar taking place 26 and 27 November.

The church guarantees a delightful pre-Christmas experience for both children and adults where Norwegian Ambassador, Eivind S. Homme will attend the official opening at 12:00.

The program further includes a Christmas workshop, movies for children, a brass band, a choir singing Christmas carols and much more.

View the program here: https://www.sjomannskirken.no/kirke/singapore/aktuelt/julebasar/?fbclid=IwAR1m3pD9JouWgBh1Y2JxRqTu82OJzhRA20QL59Buz-H3sNE9pwbMEv3DRRM

Source: https://www.facebook.com/sjomannskirken.singapore/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel