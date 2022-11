The Norwegian Business Association (NBAS) hosts the last Thursday Lunch of 2022 in collaboration with the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore and the Norwegian Seamen’s Church at 12:00-14:00 on 1 December.

The Association informs there will be some light entertainment and reminiscing of the year that has soon passed.

For registration, the Church kindly advise you to send an email to singapore@sjomannskirken.no

Source: https://www.facebook.com/NBASSG/