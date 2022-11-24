Support Denmark in second World Cup 2022 match at Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore

It might be safe to say, that we would all have liked a point or two in the match against Tunisia on Tuesday, so cross your fingers and bring them with you when you visit the Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore this weekend.

The Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore has announced this month’s Friday bar to take place on Saturday 26 November when the Danish National Football team is playing its second game against France in the World Cup 2022.

Doors will open at 20:00 for those who wish to have a dinner and a chat prior to kickoff. A cold pålægsbuffet will be available for 10S$ while Carlsberg grants first 100 guests on the spot a free beer.

Should you only be interested in the game itself, you are welcome to arrive at 22:30 as the game will be screened at exactly midnight between Saturday and Sunday.

The Saudi-Arabia vs. Poland match will be screened in Kirkesalen at 21:00 and it will otherwise be possible to chill out in the courtyard or play table foosball which shouldn’t be a problem at all since the bar is open all night.

Registrations, regardless of pålægsbuffet or not, is kindly required. The Church informs of a limit of 150 bookings.

The event is sponsored by DABS, Carlsberg and Danes Worldwide.

KOM NU DANMARK!!

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DanishSeamensChurchSingapore