Thailand expands e-Visa service to 23 countries

Thailand recently announced that the Thai e-Visa service will be available at nine additional embassies and consulates; therefore now, Thai visas can be applied online in 23 countries worldwide.

According to The Thaiger, the service is now available at 38 Embassies and Consulates in 23 countries including Canada, US, UK, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Poland, Austria, Romania, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Spain, Greece, France, Portugal, Switzerland, South Korea, China, and Hong Kong.

The application process can be completed via the official website of Thai E-Visa and after the e-Visa application has been approved, a confirmation email will be sent to applicants.

Please note that passport holders of 23 countries are required to print a copy of the confirmation email in order to present to airline and Thai Immigration officials when traveling to Thailand.

Source: