China / Denmark / Finland / General news / Hong Kong / Norway / Sweden / Thailand

Thailand expands e-Visa service to 23 countries

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by The Thaiger.

Thailand recently announced that the Thai e-Visa service will be available at nine additional embassies and consulates; therefore now, Thai visas can be applied online in 23 countries worldwide.

According to The Thaiger, the service is now available at 38 Embassies and Consulates in 23 countries including Canada, US, UK, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Poland, Austria, Romania, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Spain, Greece, France, Portugal, Switzerland, South Korea, China, and Hong Kong.

The application process can be completed via the official website of Thai E-Visa and after the e-Visa application has been approved, a confirmation email will be sent to applicants.

Please note that passport holders of 23 countries are required to print a copy of the confirmation email in order to present to airline and Thai Immigration officials when traveling to Thailand.

Source:

Related posts:

Thailand extends stays for travelers during high season Easier visa for Scandinavian tourists to Vietnam Finnair re-opens Helsinki-Bangkok-route for passenger traffic starting 29 Dec Cross-vaccinated Nordic residents can not enter Thailand without quarantine

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *