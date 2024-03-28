Norwegian Wallenius Wilhelmsen adds four more options for China

The Norwegian car carrier operator Wallenius Wilhelmsen added four more optional vessels to its series of methanol dual-fuel and ammonia-ready newbuildings in China. The vessels will run on methanol until ammonia fuel is available in a safe and secure way. The vessels are expected to start being delivered in mid 2026.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has secured options for four more 9,300 ceu vessels at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard. These would add to the four carriers, that are in planning and the four, that have already been build.

Source: splash247.com