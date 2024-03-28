Community news / Denmark / Norway / Singapore

Danish and Norwegian Seamen’s Churches host joined Easter

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

The Danish Seamen’s Church in Singapore will host an Easter Sunday sermon in collaboration with the Norwegian Seamen’s Church. The event will take place at the Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Singapore and the sermon will be performed by the Danish priest Carl Bjarkam.

The sermon will take place at 11 am, and it is possible to attend an Easter luncheon prior to the sermon. However if someone wants to attend the Easter luncheon they have to register and pay beforehand.

Click here to register and read more.

After the sermon there will be a cup of coffee available.

Source: Dansk Sømandskirke i Singapore

