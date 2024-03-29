King Harald looks healthy on easter portrait after having pacemaker fitted

The Norwegian King Harald appeared on a easter portrait on 27 March 2024 only two few weeks after having a pacemaker fitted. The King appeared in good health as he joined the royal family at Bygdø Kongsgård in Oslo to celebrate Easter. The 87-year old monarch fell ill on a private holiday to Malaysia with Queen Sonja earlier this month.

He was hospitalized in Sultanah Maliha Hospital in Langkawi Island, where he received a temporary pacemaker due to a low heart rate. Later, he was flown home to Norway, where he received a permanent pacemaker at Rikshospitalet in Oslo. Doctors concluded, that an infection had caused the heart problems, but the cause of the infections hasn’t been revealed.

The Crown Prince and Crown Princess of Norway have thanked the Malaysian authorities and the staff, who assisted them on their stay. Furthermore, they thanked the Norwegian people’s support and their concern for the royal families well-being.

The easter portrait shows King Harald V of Norway and his wife, Queen Sonja sitting on two chairs. Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, and Prince Sverre Magnus are standing behind the royal couple.

The King is doing well and will be on sick leave until 8 April 2024. This was made public by the royal household in a brief statement.

Source: Dailymail.co.uk