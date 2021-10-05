Join experts from Denmark and Singapore on discussion on mental wellness at workplaces 

Join experts from Denmark and Singapore in a virtual panel discussion on mental wellness at workplaces on 14 October 2021 at 3 pm.

More about the event:

Pause, Evaluate and Care – The State of Mental Wellness of Our Workforce

World Mental Health Day falls in October, and that month is devoted to discussions surrounding mental health. Mental health is of great concern to many governments. In Denmark, an estimate of 38% of Danish women and 32% of Danish men will receive professional help for mental health issues at some moment in their lifetime.

In Singapore, preliminary findings from a recent study by Singapore’s Institute of Mental Health showed that about 13% of 1,000 participants in a study here reported symptoms of anxiety or depression during the Covid-19 pandemic. The study also found that more than 80% would be willing to seek professional help for mental health concerns related to the virus. This may signal a greater awareness and acknowledgment that one should be mindful of one’s state of mental health. There is more willingness now than before, to discuss mental health, openly.

In this new norm, many of us spend a significant amount of our time working from home or hybrid work models. Business continuity plans have worked but boundaries have blurred. As the workforce continues to balance work and life, can we pause a moment to ask how our employees are?

Join experts from Denmark and Singapore in a virtual panel discussion about mental wellness at workplaces:

How can we advocate mental wellness at workplaces as employees fulfill work and family commitments amidst blurring boundaries? What are some practical ways to foster good work culture at the workplace? Share practical examples of how business leaders can safeguard the interests of employees who are seeking professional help for mental health concerns. Remind business leaders to take care of themselves too.

This event is sponsored by Lundbeck.

Find more information and sign up here