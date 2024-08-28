Siriraj Hospital and Novo Nordisk partner on chronic diseases research and development

Siriraj Hospital, part of Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Co., Ltd. This agreement aims to advance research and development in diabetes, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

The MOU was signed by Prof. Dr. Apichat Asavamongkolkul, Dean of Siriraj Hospital, and Mr. Enrico Cañal Bruland, Vice President and General Manager of Novo Nordisk Thailand. The partnership will focus on clinical research to develop new treatments. It will also provide opportunities for patient participation in trials and promote joint training and research initiatives.

The signing ceremony took place at Siriraj Hospital. Key figures like Assoc. Prof. Dr. Winai Ratanasuwan, Director of the Clinical Research Center, and senior Novo Nordisk executives attended. Novo Nordisk also presented a commemorative plaque to Siriraj Hospital, symbolizing their shared commitment to advancing healthcare.

The event included a seminar titled “State-of-the-Art Transformations in Diabetes and Obesity Management.” Leading experts, including Dr. Kusuma Chaiyasoot and Prof. Dr. Apiradee Sriwijitkamol, discussed innovative treatments for these conditions. The seminar drew a large audience of medical professionals, researchers, and students.

This collaboration marks a significant step in diabetes and obesity research. Both Siriraj Hospital and Novo Nordisk are committed to improving patient care through innovative research. For more information, visit SICRES and Novo Nordisk Thailand.