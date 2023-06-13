Denmark / General news

Novo Nordisk invests $2.3 bln to new production facility for producing chronic diseases curing products

The Danish drugmaker, Novo Nordisk, announced that it will invest 15.9 billion Danish crowns ($2.29 billion) to expand a new production facility in Denmark for producing chronic diseases curing products especially.

“This important investment will ensure the continuous development of our late-phase pipeline into deliveries of important medicines for treatments to patients worldwide,” Novo’s head of product supply, quality and IT, Henrik Wulff, said in a statement on Monday, 12 June 2023.

According to Reuters, the expansion is not for the production of semaglutide, the key ingredient in Novo’s highly popular drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, which treat diabetes and weight-loss.

Construction of the new facility is ongoing and it is expected to start producing active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), the main biologically active components of medicines by early 2029.

