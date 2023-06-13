Ericsson aims to meet Thai customers with maximum 5G solutions

The Swedish leading technology company, Ericsson, reaffirmed its commitment to meet Thai customers’ expectations following a recent report, “5G: The Next Wave,” it published.

The report showed that nearly 47% of Thai consumers are willing to sign up to a 5G subscription in the coming 12 months, and key factors in their decision making are faster speeds than 4G and coverage.

Igor Maurell, Head of Ericsson Thailand, emphasized that the key factors which influence Thai customers’ decisions are speed, coverage, and capacity of the network.

Therefore, “this requires Thai operators to look at how they plan upcoming 5G deployments and optimize their existing 5G networks for resilient performance,” he said.

For a total of 117 years that the company has been operating in Thailand, “Ericsson will continue to share its global 5G experience with its customers in Thailand, helping ensure successful coverage and capacity deployments with resilient network performance, scalability, simplicity, and security as a primary focus,” Igor said.

Source: https://www.ericsson.com/en/about-us/company-facts/ericsson-worldwide/thailand/powering-5g-in-thailand/ericssons-leading-5g-solutions-to-deliver-best-digital-customer-experience-in-thailand