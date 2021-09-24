Oppo announce an updated Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd, doing business as OPPO has unveiled the Oppo Communication Lab, which has recently been upgraded in partnership with Swedish telecom giant Ericsson.

According to a press release, the newly upgraded Oppo Communication Lab in Shenzhen, China, contains three major modules: Radio Frequency Lab, Protocol Lab, and Network Simulation Lab. Through the newly-upgraded Communication Lab, the Chinese consumer electronics firm is now able to fully realize the entire 5G research and development process, from the underlying RF front-end to software protocol updates and regional tuning and testing, the release said.

Chris Shu, Vice President and General Manager of Product Strategy Planning and Cooperation Center, OPPO, said: “With the rapid evolution of global 5G technology, we are pleased to join hands with Ericsson and Keysight to leverage our experience in 5G standards, products and applications to enhance the 5G ecosystem worldwide”.

Magnus Ewerbring, Vice President and CTO Asia-Pacific Ericsson said, “Furthering the Oppo and Ericsson collaboration will bring forward more technology and products to lead 5G market demand and direction, as well as optimize 5G network experience for the end-user.”

The protocol lab and RF lab is a critical milestone for Keysight and Oppo on 5G. Keysight 5G solutions enable OPPO’s technical engineers to efficiently conduct power consumption testing, regression testing, new feature interoperability testing, etc, and also to emulate crowd streets and high-speed train scenarios which could further help OPPO implement their 5G strategy and introduce their leading 5G products into the market as early as possible.” Magnus Ewerbring added.