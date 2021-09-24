SwedCham Hong Kong is recruiting a new General Manager

Would you be a good fit to lead a professional organization with 250 members? Do you enjoy working in a high-intensity environment, with frequent interactions with members and other partners? Are you someone who enjoys the unpredictability of the world of business, and who does not shy away from challenges?

The Board of Directors of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong (“SwedCham” or the “Chamber”) is recruiting a new General Manager to serve and support their membership body, including 170 Corporate, 40+ Individual, and 30+ Young Professional members.

As the General Manager, you will be the “face of SwedCham”, responsible for the overall activities of the Chamber. You will work towards agreed performance and activity objectives and will have a direct impact on the way the Chamber goes about its business and is perceived by its members.

The position is based in Hong Kong, on a local contract, and reports to the SwedCham Board of Directors. The Chamber would like to emphasize that no allowances for relocation, housing, school fees, or similar, will be provided.

The start date will be on or around 1 December 2021.

