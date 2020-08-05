Ericsson appoints the new executive to Malaysia, Sri lanka and Bangladesh markets

Ericsson announced on 3 August 2020 on the appointment of David Hägerbro as Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh and Global Customer Unit Axiata.

Prior to taking on his new role, David was Head of Strategy, Technology, Government and Industry Relations, for South East Area, Oceania and India.

Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Ericsson South east Asia, Oceania and India said, “The markets of Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are key markets for us at Ericsson. We are committed to supporting our customers to deliver the full benefits of connectivity in these markets by deploying the latest generation of technologies. David is an experienced executive leader at Ericsson, with a strong track record of leading and developing Ericsson’s business across this region. I am confident he will deliver on Ericsson’s commitments in these markets.”

Commenting on his appointment, David said “I look forward to working closely with our customers in the markets bringing them the latest solutions and technology to support their business success”.

David Hägerbro has over 20 years of experience in leadership and technology roles and joined Ericsson in 2008. He has held various roles across sales, management, technology, strategy and government relations and has been leading and successfully developing the business across many different countries including Sweden, Indonesia, Malaysia and India.

Ericsson has a strong presence in the markets of Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and has been partnering communication service providers in providing the benefits of connectivity and mobile broadband to consumers in these markets.