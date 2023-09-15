“Pandora” and “Marimekko” in Thailand to be rebranded

The next step for the Danish jewelry brand Pandora and the Finnish fashion house Marimekko is the rebranding in order to “highlight their uniqueness”, according to Thanaphong Jirapanichkul, Chief Executive Officer of Thanjira Retail Corporation Public Company Limited or TAN which are importer and distributor of both brands.

According to Thanaphong’s interview with The Standard, he said, “As the premium brand market at current is highly competitive, rebranding Pandora and Marimekko would result in a more effective way for both brands to reach out to target customers from both online and offline.”

Furthermore, the firm TAN is preparing to raise funds from the Stock Exchange of Thailand through the initial public offering (IPO). The IPO will offer no more than 77.5 million shares, representing no more than 25.8% of the total issued and paid-up shares.

These funds will be used in loan repayment and expanding the company’s businesses in both domestic and international markets, said Thanaphong.

Also, he shared that the IPO process is expected to complete and have the company listed on Thailand’s Stock Exchange in the fourth quarter of 2023.

TAN’s total revenue comes from 50% of Pandora and 17% of Marimekko while the rest are made from the other two premium brands like Cath Kidston and HARNN.

Source: https://thestandard.co/pandora-and-marimekko-importers-improve-image/