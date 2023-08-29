Business in Asia / Finland / Retail & Wholesale / Textile / Thailand

New branch of Marimekko opens in Chiang Mai, Thailand

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
Photo by Marimekko Thailand. 

The Finnish fashion house, Marimekko, recently opened a new concept store in Chiang Mai province, the first branch in the Northern part of Thailand.

The shop is located on the first floor of Central Chiang Mai shopping center. It is considered to be the thirteenth concept store of the brand in the country,

According to Marimekko Thailand Facebook, the first thirty shoppers who visit the new shop will be granted a free Marilogo Tote Bag each, which values 1,590 baht.

Please note, this promotion is ongoing until 31 August 2023. Photo by Marimekko Thailand.

Marimekko Central Chiang Mai opens daily; Mon-Thu (11 AM to 9.30 PM), Fri (11 AM to 10 PM), and Sat-Sun (10 AM to 10 PM). For more information, please call 081-1423913.

Source: Marimekko Thailand 

