Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam welcomes new Counselor and Deputy Head of Mission

The Embassy of Norway welcomed Mette as a Counselor and Deputy Head of Mission in Hanoi, Vietnam for the next four years.

“I am very excited to join the excellent Team Norway at the Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi. I look forward to working closely with our Vietnamese partner agencies and further promoting the bilateral cooperation between Norway and Vietnam in different fields and at all levels, particularly climate change, oceans economy, environment and renewable energy,” shares Mette.

Previously, Mette worked with the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and various UN committees and she also was Deputy Director of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).