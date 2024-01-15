Philippines considered the third safest country in Southeast Asia

The Philippines has emerged as the third safest country in Southeast Asia, according to the 2023 Global Law and Order Report by Gallup. With an index score of 86, the country follows Vietnam (92) and Indonesia (90).

The Gallup Law and Order Index, based on personal security and crime experience, placed the Philippines 33rd out of 141 nations globally.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) welcomed this recognition, emphasizing the rising trust in law enforcement. PNP Chief, Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., expressed gratitude to the Filipino people, citing their trust as a mark of commitment to citizens’ safety. He highlighted the broader impact on the economy, noting that safety is crucial for attracting tourists and investors.

This achievement reflects progress in addressing safety and crime concerns, potentially influencing the international perception of the Philippines positively.

Source: Manila Bulletin