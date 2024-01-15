Chinese airline launches flights between Shanghai and Chiang Mai

Juneyao Air is set to resume daily flights between Shanghai and Chiang Mai, beginning January 20, 2024.

The airline will depart Shanghai at 18.35 and arrive in Chiang Mai at 22.35. The return flight will depart Chiang Mai at 23.35, reaching Shanghai at 04.25 the following day.

Juneyao Air will face competition from China Eastern Airlines and Spring Airlines on the same route.

The move comes amidst hopes of increased traffic due to the introduction of visa-exempt travel between China and Thailand. Additionally, Juneyao Air announced an increase in daily flights from January 18 to March 25 on two other Thailand routes.

The flight information is as follows:

HO1325 PVG-CNX: 18.35 – 22.35 (Shanghai-Chiang Mai)

HO1326 CNX–PVG: 23.35 – 04.25+1 (Chiang Mai-Shanghai)

HO1321 PVG-HKT: 16.15 – 20.50 (Shanghai-Phuket)

HO1322 HKT-PVG: 22.00 – 03.50 (Phuket-Shanghai)

HO1639 NKG-HKT: 12.10 – 16.25 (Nanjing-Phuket)

HO1640 HKT-NKG: 17.30 – 23.25 (Phuket – Nanjing)

Source: ttrweekly.com