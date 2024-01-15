Vietnamese salt coffee conquers Finnish consumers

Three Vietnamese high school students studying in Sulkava, southern Finland, have gained popularity for introducing locals to the unique taste of Vietnamese salt coffee.

Na Uy, Phung Gia Phat, and Pham Minh Quan decided to start the venture not only to share Vietnamese culture but also to combat homesickness. With an initial capital of VND500,000, their coffee shop, established in October 2023, quickly attracted attention.

Operating from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the shop offers salt coffee for 2 EUR, milk coffee for 1.8 EUR, and black coffee for 1.5 EUR. Despite a modest start with only six or seven customers on the first day, the shop gained popularity rapidly, surprising Finnish customers with the sweet and flavorsome salt coffee.

The story garnered attention in a local newspaper and went viral on TikTok, reaching millions of views.

The entrepreneurial trio plans to expand their menu next summer by introducing Vietnamese-style grilled meat sandwiches.

Source: vietnamnet.vn