Philippines immigration detained and blacklisted a Swedish pedephile from entering the country

A Swedish national travelling to the Philippines has been denied entry to the country, an immigration official said on 5th January 2020.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) acting port operations division chief Grifton Medina said in a statement

“The Swedish man, identified as 37-year old Martin Steen, was barred from entering the country on January 4 at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport upon his arrival from Guangzhou, China.”

“The immigration officer who processed him saw that his name was in the Interpol’s list of registered sex offenders (RSOs), thus he was excluded and booked on the first available flight to his port of origin.”

BI’s border control and intelligence unit (BCIU) chief Rommel Tacorda added that Steen is the subject of a green notice issued by the Interpol in May 2019. The said notice warns that he has been charged and convicted of several sexual offences.

It was learned that Steen had been living in Norway and Spain, and was said to have traveled to Denmark to visit his girlfriend, the BI said, according to UNTV, .

The bureau also revealed that the suspect has a child in Thailand whose mother he allegedly impregnated when she was only 14 years old.

As a result, a Thai court convicted him of physical sexual abuse against children in 2011, or two years after the victim gave birth to his child.

In 2017, he was also reported to have been convicted for downloading and possessing pornographic pictures of children in Norway.

The BI said Steen has been blacklisted following his exclusion.