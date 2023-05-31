Danish woman arrested for pornography in Bali

A Danish national has been arrested in Bali for featuring in a pornographic video uploaded to social media. Local police informed the media on Monday, May 29, as authorities continue to crack down on tourists they consider disruptive.

The 50-year-old woman, only identified as CAP, could face 10 years in prison if she is found guilty of violating the Pornography Law. Bali Police chief Setianto told reporters that CAP is suspected of allegedly violating Article 36 of the controversial 2008 law.

“The article states that any person exhibiting nudity, sexual exploitation, intercourse or other pornographic content in public could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $335,000,” he said.

According to the police, CAP is found to have displayed her genitalia in a recent viral video. In the video she is seen lifting her skirt and leg towards the camera while sitting at the back of a motorbike. An investigation found that the video was apparently taken at around midnight in December 2022 in Seminyak, Bali.

“We don’t know her motive yet. The Denpasar Police investigation is still ongoing,” Setianto said.

Hindu-majority Bali is a popular holiday destination that attracts many visitors. In recent years, the community has been dealing with an influx of foreigners acting disrespectful to local customs. This has prompted authorities to intensify their crackdown on violations committed by foreigners.

Muslim-majority Indonesia is still largely conservative when it comes to religious beliefs, which is reflected in its laws and regulations.

Source: thejakartapost.com