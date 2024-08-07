Philippines LGBTIQ+ event in Oslo

The first Pinoy LGBTIQ+ charity event called “Pride in Bloom” was trecently held in Oslo, Norway. The dancing, singing, and dancing were amazing, accompanied by various costumes made by local Pinoy fashion artists in Norway.

“The purpose of this event is to showcase the talent of Filipinos regardless of their gender identity,” said Rolly Angco, president, LGBTIQ+ Norway.

The Philippine Embassy in Norway supported the event.

‘’This event as well as the other event that has been organized by our group with the support of the embassy are important milestones and events that would help them integrate as well as to show that we are united with the all LGBT sector in Norway as well as in the world,” sabi ni Enrico Fos, Philippine Ambassador to Norway.

Source: news.abs-cbn.com/